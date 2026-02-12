The start of the Milford Track, PHOTO: ODT FILES

Three long-term tourism concessions at key South Island destinations have been announced by Conservation Minister Tama Potaka.

They are a 38-year concession for The Remarkables Ski Area, a 30-year guided walking concession on the Milford Track and a 25-year concession for Te Ana-au Caves in Fiordland/Te Rua o te Moko.

‘‘Long-term concessions give operators the certainty they need to invest, train staff and plan ahead,’’ Mr Potaka said in a statement.

Southland MP Joseph Mooney said the concessions would support jobs, strengthen the Southland and Otago economies and keep visitor access open at key South Island destinations.

‘‘I have been strongly advocating for concessions in our region to be processed in order to bring certainty and confidence to these areas, which attract so many and mean so much to the South.

‘‘These attractions are incredibly well-managed, and it is a massive confidence boost for the South to know their future is certain.’’

The concessions include enforceable environmental and safety conditions, the Department of Conservation retaining full regulatory oversight.