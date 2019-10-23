If previous years are anything to go by, the tulip farm open day in Edendale on Monday is set to stun.

Southlanders will have an opportunity on Labour Day to view more than 30 varieties of vibrant and colourful tulips at Triflor NZ's open day.

Thousands of people are expected to attend.

Operations manager Rudi Verplancke said it was the only opportunity of the year for the public to get close to the flowers.

''People call me every day asking to visit here, but we are not a tourist attraction - we are a business.''

Mr Verplancke said the event also was a fundraiser for the Edendale Presbyterian Church, Edendale Scouts and Wyndham Pioneer Lions Club.

''It is a day to celebrate the community and also the start of our export season.''

Tulips in full bloom at a farm in Edendale yesterday. Nearby Triflor NZ is having its annual open day on Monday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

He said his farm was the country's largest tulip bulb producer, with about 100ha of tulips.

It exports around 45million each year.

About 80% of the bulbs would go to the United States and the rest to Holland, Norway, Finland and Russia, Mr Verplancke said.

Born in Holland, Mr Verplancke came to New Zealand more than 20 years ago to grow flowers and said he found the best job ever.

Triflor NZ Operations manager Rudi Verplancke says the combination of fertile soils, good drainage and temperatures mean Southland is perfect for growing tulips. Photo: Luisa Girao

''I think the colours and vibrancy is what attract people. I grew up around tulips, see flowers every day - but I still think this is the most beautiful thing ever.''

luisa.girao@odt.co.nz