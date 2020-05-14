Thursday, 14 May 2020

VIDEO: Budget delivers both answers and questions

    Finance Minister Grant Robertson gave the country a big answer on how the Government is going to fund its way out of the Covid-19 crisis with the announcement of $50 billion recovery plan in today's Budget.

    Otago Daily Times political reporter Mike Houlahan breaks down the Budget and what it means for the economy as the country comes to terms with the long term effects of the Covid-19 pandemic

