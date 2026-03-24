Kea damaged plastic flowers and other mementoes on graves at the Ross Cemetery last week. Photo: supplied

Kea have wreaked havoc at the Ross Cemetery, homing in on shiny grave mementoes and plastic flowers.

While the alpine parrot is not a common visitor to Ross, the Department of Conservation has offered some timely tips to keep kea chaos at a minimum.

"Young kea can be really mischievous and often hang out in groups exploring the environment," Doc Hokitika principal ranger biodiversity David Soper said.

"It’s not unusual for them to be found in lowland areas, especially when they are youngsters — we’ve had reports of them being around Ross before.

"To avoid them becoming problematic, people can remove things outside that they like to interact with — making sure things like compost and rubbish are secure in a lidded container, and removing materials that they might play with can help," Mr Soper said.

"There are some good ideas on the Kea Conservation Trust website — kea proofing ideas."

Mr Soper said if people were concerned about the birds’ behaviour, they could get in touch with the Kea Conservation Trust or give 0800DOCHOT a call.

By Janna Sherman