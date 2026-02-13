Membership of the Whataroa RSA has soared after it broke away from the Hokitika-Westland RSA. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Membership of the now standalone Whataroa RSA has soared to over 70 — almost one-third of the town’s population.

The branch broke away from the Hokitika-Westland RSA late last year after formalising its own constitution.

At that time its membership had grown from just 13 to 56.

Whataroa RSA spokesman Anthony Kennedy this week said it now had 70 or so members — and counting.

With the support of the community and members, the RSA had also now become an incorporated society.

The recent resurgence of the RSA was sparked by the threat of sale of the Whataroa RSA hall, which is still owned by the Hokitika-Westland RSA.

Mr Kennedy said negotiations were still to begin on the fate of the hall.

However, the Whataroa RSA would still be holding its dawn Anzac Day parade on site "regardless".

Members were eager to get to work on the building, Mr Kennedy said.

"If we can get the land and building back in our hands then we can begin the process of getting the RSA hall compliant and up and running again."

In November, Hokitika-Westland RSA president Rangi Campbell confirmed that pending further discussions, the future of the Whataroa building was "on pause".

He hoped a resolution could be reached early this year.

The small Whataroa hall was constructed in the 1950s by local veterans.

The land and building were transferred to the Hokitika-Westland RSA on completion.

However, Mr Kennedy has previously claimed the Whataroa RSA did not sell the hall and the Hokitika RSA never bought it.

In 2012, the Hokitika RSA supported the Whataroa sub-branch in seeking funds for renovations.

At the time, it was in need of repair work and required the replacement of piles, kitchen, insulation and the installation of solar hot water.

— Janna Sherman