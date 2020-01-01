Karikari Peninsula is a popular camping spot. Photo: Google via NZ Herald

A woman sleeping in a tent has died after being run over by a vehicle in the Far North, police believe.

The incident happened between 2am and 7.30am today on Virtue Cres at Tokerau Beach in Karikari Peninsula.

A police spokeswoman said initial inquiries indicate the woman was sleeping in a tent when the handbrake on a vehicle above her failed.

The vehicle rolled down a hill and hit her.

The death has been referred to the Coroner and inquiries into the circumstances of the incident were ongoing, she said.

The Karikari Peninsula is on the east coast of the Far North, between Rangaunu Harbour to the west, and Doubtless Bay to the southeast. It is a popular camping spot.