12 dead after accident at ski resort restaurant

Twelve people have died after an accident at an Indian restaurant in the Georgian ski resort of Gudauri.

Eleven of the victims were from India, the country's embassy has confirmed on Monday.

According to a preliminary report from the Georgian Interior Ministry the victims, which also included one Georgian citizen, were found dead inside the restaurant after using a power generator "placed close to an indoor area".

The exact cause of death is yet to be determined, but some media are reporting carbon monoxide poisoning as a possible cause.

Gudauri is a popular South Caucasus ski resort located north of the Georgian capital, Tbilisi.