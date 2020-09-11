43 new cases, nine deaths in Victoria

Photo: Getty Images

Australia's Victoria state, at the centre of the country's Covid outbreak, on Friday reported 43 new cases and nine deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Australia's second-most populous state a day earlier reported 51 new cases and seven deaths.

Deaths recorded on Friday included one woman in her 50s, one woman in her 70s, three men in their 80s and four women in their 90s. Seven of the deaths were linked to aged care.

Victoria, home to one-quarter of Australia's 25 million population, now accounts for about 75% of the country's more than 26,500 Covid-19 cases and 90% of its 797 deaths.

A flare-up in cases forced the Victoria government to put the state into a hard lockdown in early August.

But it has helped to bring down the daily rise in infections to double digits in recent days after it touched highs of more than 700.

Outbreak at Sydney hospitals

Meanwhile, neighbouring New South Wales has recorded another 10 cases of Covid-19, as 100 healthcare workers linked to an outbreak at two Sydney hospitals remain in isolation.

The 10 new cases, diagnosed from 22,805 tests, include six returned travellers in hotel quarantine, two people who attended a Waverley club, one case linked to the Sydney CBD cluster and one linked to the hospitals outbreak.

The new hospital case is a household close contact of a previous case associated with Liverpool Hospital's emergency department. The total number of cases linked to the Liverpool Hospital and Concord Hospital's emergency departments is now 15.

Staff from Royal Prince Alfred and Canterbury hospitals have been deployed to Concord Hospital's emergency department to help make up staffing shortages.

NSW Health on Thursday night said a person with Covid-19 was present at the Concord Hospital's emergency department waiting area between 2.20pm and 5pm on September 6.

Staff and patients present in the waiting room for one hour or more at the same as that person had been identified and were being contacted.

NSW Health is treating 86 Covid cases including six in intensive care, four of whom are being ventilated.

Daughter farewells dad from afar, reprieve for Sydney family

A young woman forbidden under Queensland's tough Covid-19 laws from attending her father's funeral has only been able to wave to her mum and sister as she farewelled him.

The plight of Canberra resident Sarah Caisip (26) became national news when Prime Minister Scott Morrison made a personal plea for her to be allowed to go to her father's service.

Despite this, she was only allowed to leave quarantine to make her final farewell at a private viewing while donning full protective-wear, unable to touch her mother or sister.

"I'm doing the best I can," Ms Caisip told Brisbane's radio 4BC on Friday.

"I got to see Dad and that was better than nothing, so I really appreciate everyone's support and kind messages through this whole thing."

Meanwhile, Mr Morrison has donated $A1000 ($NZ1092) to a fundraising drive so a Sydney family can pay for mandatory quarantine in order to visit their dying father in Queensland.

The Marks Final Wish GoFundMe page has raised $A230,410, after a mere $A30,000 target was set to help Brisbane man Mark Keans' children visit him.

The 39-year-old has terminal brain cancer and was facing the heartbreak of deciding which of his kids he would farewell but Queensland Health officials relented and let them all come after public pressure.

The surge in donations will allow the family to easily cover the cost of quarantine for the children, who are aged between seven and 13.