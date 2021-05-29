5 new Victoria cases amid lockdown

Victoria's Opposition leader Michael O'Brien receives his Covid jab from nurse Carly Underwood at the Melbourne Exhibition Centre's vaccination centre yesterday. Photo: AAP

Victoria has recorded five new community acquired cases of Covid-19 as residents go into the second day of the Australian state's latest lockdown.

The latest cases were recorded by Victoria's Department of Health on Friday from more than 56,000 tests - a testing record for the state.

With 45 active cases in the state, Victorians have been told not to leave home except to shop for food and essential items, to provide or receive care, for exercise, work or study, or to get vaccinated.

Victorian residents must observe a 5km travel limit for exercise and shopping, and wear masks both indoors and outdoors.

These rules will remain in place in Victoria until at least next Friday.

Most infections are linked to the City of Whittlesea cluster in Melbourne, with cases testing positive for the B1617 strain first identified in India.

"We absolutely have to recognise that there are thousands and thousands of close contacts that are still to go through the incubation period who could become symptomatic," chief health officer Brett Sutton said on Friday.

More than 15,000 primary and secondary contacts to date have been told to self-isolate after coming into contact with a Covid case.

The state government has also asked for 160 defence force personnel to help check on the thousands of people who have been told to isolate at home.

The list of Covid-19 exposure sites had grown by Saturday to more than 150, including a flu vaccination centre in the suburb of Preston.

Authorities are also urgently trying to track down people who attended five exposure sites: The Sporting Globe in Mordialloc, Three Monkeys and Somewhere Bar in Prahran, The Local in Port Melbourne, and The Palace Hotel in South Melbourne.

Some 21,626 Victorians on Friday received a Covid-19 vaccine dose.

The state's coronavirus hotline was flooded with more than 77,000 calls in 15 minutes when it was announced on Thursday that eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine would be expanded to people aged 40-49.

Thousands of people who have recently arrived in New Zealand from Victoria have been contacted by the Ministry of Health and warned to take all possible precautions

The New Zealand Government yesterday introduced pre-departure testing for anyone who visited Victoria between May 20 and 25.