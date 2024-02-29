6 plucked from sea off Norway

The affected helicopter was a Sikorsky S-92 model that was on a search and rescue training mission at the time of the accident, police said. Photo: Wikipedia (file)

Six people have been rescued after a helicopter crash landed in the ocean off the coast of western Norway.

All on board were later hoisted from the sea on Wednesday, the country's Joint Rescue Coordination Centres confirmed.

Haukeland University Hospital, the region's largest, said it had received all six patients from the accident but their medical conditions were unclear.

The helicopter belonged to Bristow Norway, the company's country manager, Heidi Wulff Heimark, told daily Stavanger Aftenblad.

Energy group Equinor said the helicopter was a search and rescue aircraft normally serving platforms at the company's Oseberg oil and gas field in the North Sea.

The helicopter was a Sikorsky S-92 model and was on a search and rescue training mission at the time of the accident, a police spokesperson told reporters, adding it was too early to say what had caused the crash.

"We are aware of the incident and stand ready to support the investigative authorities and our customer. Safety is our top priority," said a spokesperson for Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, said.

The area had been experiencing high winds at the time of the accident, a rescue service official told broadcaster TV2.

Air traffic data showed several rescue helicopters circling in the air near an island west of Bergen, Norway's second biggest city and a busy hub for the Norwegian offshore oil and gas industry.

In 2016, an Airbus Super Puma helicopter returning from the North Sea crashed in roughly the same area, killing all 13 people aboard.

The accident led to the suspension of the use of that type of helicopter by the Norwegian oil and gas industry.