84-year-old survives 4 days in remote WA park

Stirling Range National Park, in Western Australia. Photo: Getty Images

An elderly woman has been found weak but alive days after she went missing in a national park in Western Australia.

Patricia Byrne, 84, was found on Sunday after last being seen on Thursday morning in the Stirling Range National Park which sparked a land and air search effort of Mount Trio.

Ms Byrne has been "weakened from the incident" but has been able to speak with her rescuers. Her medical condition is still being assessed, police say.

She has been taken to Albany Health Campus for treatment.

More than 40 State Emergency Service volunteers, WA police, park ranges and the tracker dog team had combed the area since Thursday before she was found three days later.