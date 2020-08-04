Tuesday, 4 August 2020

92-year-old hits burglar with walking stick

    A 92-year-old woman threatened with a knife during break-in at her home in Australia has retaliated by hitting her assailant with her walking stick.

    New South Wales police say the woman was on the front veranda of her home in Dubbo on Monday afternoon when she heard a noise coming from inside.

    As she walked back inside, she saw a tall man with black short hair, and a chequered cloth covering his face, in the hallway.

    The man demanded cash and held a knife to her throat as he searched her clothing.

    The woman managed to hit the man with her walking stick as he fled the home, taking her debit card and some loose change.

     

    AAP

