Actress Anne Heche taken off life support

Anne Heche in Beverly Hills earlier this year. Photo: Reuters

American actress Anne Heche has reportedly died after her life support was turned off a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles.

The 53-year-old was in a coma after her car burst into flames when it crashed into a house on August 5.

Her family issued a statement yesterday saying she was not expected to survive.

"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses," it said.

The Daily Mail is reporting that she has died.

No one inside the house was hurt in the crash, but the impact set the dwelling ablaze, requiring a response by dozens of firefighters.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said the cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Heche came to prominence for her Emmy-winning work on the daytime television drama Another World and went on to star in other screen roles including the HBO series Hung and such films as Wag the Dog and Cedar Rapids.

She made tabloid headlines in the late 1990s for an affair with comedian Ellen DeGeneres around the time that DeGeneres came out publicly as a lesbian.

Following their split, Heche wed cameraman Coleman Laffoon, but they later divorced, and she spent some years after that in a relationship with actor James Tupper, her co-star in the short-lived TV show Men in Trees.