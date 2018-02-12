All passengers on Russian plane killed

A view shows a scene where a short-haul regional Antonov AN-148 crashed after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport, outside Moscow, Russia .Photo: Reuters

All 71 people onboard a Russian plane which crashed on Sunday were killed, the office of Russia's transport prosecutor said.

The passenger plane, en route from Moscow to Russian provincial city of Orsk and operated by Russia's Saratov Airlines, came down near Moscow on Sunday

An official at the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry earlier said two bodies have been found at the site of a Russian plane crash on Sunday.