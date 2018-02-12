All passengers on Russian plane killed

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
All 71 people onboard a Russian plane which crashed on Sunday were killed, the office of Russia's transport prosecutor said.
The passenger plane, en route from Moscow to Russian provincial city of Orsk and operated by Russia's Saratov Airlines, came down near Moscow on Sunday
An official at the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry earlier said two bodies have been found at the site of a Russian plane crash on Sunday.