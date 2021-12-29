Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Andrew questions accuser's ability to pursue sex abuse lawsuit

    1. News
    2. World

    Prince Andrew has not been charged with any crimes. Photo: Getty Images
    Prince Andrew has not been charged with any crimes. Photo: Getty Images
    A lawyer for Britain's Prince Andrew has questioned whether Virginia Giuffre is legally entitled to pursue her civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was under 18.

    In a filing with the US District Court in Manhattan, lawyer Andrew Brettler said "recently discovered evidence" suggested that the court lacked jurisdiction because Giuffre has lived in Australia for most of the last two decades, and cannot prove she resided in Colorado as she stated in her complaint.

    Virginia Giuffre. Photo: Reuters
    Virginia Giuffre. Photo: Reuters

    The filing came ahead of a scheduled hearing before US District Judge Lewis Kaplan on January 4 on whether to dismiss Giuffre's lawsuit.

    Lawyers for Giuffre (38) did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Giuffre has accused Andrew of forcing her to have sex more than two decades ago at the London home of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, the former associate of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, and abusing her at Epstein's homes in Manhattan and the US Virgin Islands.

    Andrew, also known as the Duke of York, has denied Giuffre's claims, and accused her of trying to profit from accusations against Epstein and people who knew him.

    The 61-year-old prince has not been charged with crimes. Giuffre is seeking unspecified damages.

    Federal courts may assert "diversity jurisdiction" over lawsuits when no plaintiff shares a state of citizenship with any defendant.

    Brettler said Giuffre failed this test because she has not lived in Colorado since at least 2019, and it was "long-established" that US citizens who permanently resided abroad cannot invoke diversity jurisdiction.

    He also suggested that Giuffre made a "calculated move to support her specious claim" of Colorado residency by registering to vote there, using her mother's and stepfather's mailing address, in February 2020.

    "Without being able to satisfy the requirements for diversity jurisdiction, the court lacks subject matter jurisdiction over this dispute and must dismiss the action as a matter of law," Brettler wrote.

    Andrew wants to halt the gathering of evidence until the jurisdictional issue is resolved, and is seeking "limited" discovery to determine whether Giuffre can sue him. 

    Meanwhile, a jury in the United States is continuing to deliberate in Ghislaine Maxwell's trial.

    The 60-year-old is accused of recruiting and grooming four teenage girls to have sexual encounters with Epstein, her ex-boyfriend and employer, between 1994 and 2004. She denies the charges.

    Epstein (66) killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

    Reuters

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter