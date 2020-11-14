Saturday, 14 November 2020

Arrest in London over shooting of NZ-born cop

    1. News
    2. World

    Matiu Ratana. Photo: London Police
    Matiu Ratana. Photo: London Police
    A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the shooting of a British police officer in September, London police said, after the suspect recovered from being in a critical condition in hospital.

    Matt Ratana, a 54-year-old custody sergeant who was originally from New Zealand, was shot dead inside a police station in south London. The 23-year-old suspect is then believed to have turned the gun on himself.

    "The man's condition, originally critical, has since stabilised and is no longer considered life-threatening. Therefore, on Friday, 13 November he was considered fit to be arrested on suspicion of murder," police said in a statement.

    They said the suspect, whom they did not name, remained in hospital and that officers would work with medical and legal experts to determine when he would be fit for interview.

    An inquest has heard that Ratana was killed after the suspect, despite being handcuffed behind his back after being arrested, managed to produce a revolver and shot him several times. The inquest has been adjourned while the police carry out their murder inquiry. Police are not treating the murder as terrorism. 

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter