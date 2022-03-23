Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Assange getting married in prison

    1. News
    2. World

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will marry long-term partner Stella Moris inside a high-security prison in southeast London at a small ceremony attended by four guests, two official witnesses and two security guards.

    Assange is wanted by authorities in the United States to face trial on 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks' release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables.

    The 50-year-old, who denies any wrongdoing, has been held at Belmarsh prison since 2019 and before that was holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London for seven years.

    While living at the embassy he fathered two children with Moris, a lawyer more than a decade his junior, who he met in 2011 when she started work on his legal team.

    Their relationship began in 2015.

    Wednesday's registrar-led ceremony will take place during visiting hours at the prison, where some of Britain's most notorious criminals have served sentences, including child murderer Ian Huntley.

    Moris's wedding dress and Assange's kilt - a nod to his family ties to Scotland - have been created by British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who has previously campaigned against his extradition.

    Assange was denied permission this month to appeal at Britain's Supreme Court against a decision to extradite him to the US.

    He could still challenge any decision from the government to approve his extradition. 

    Reuters

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter