Australian killed by shark in New Caledonia

A 59-year-old Australian man has died after being attacked by a shark in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia.

The attack happened on Sunday afternoon and despite quick assistance from others nearby the man died of his injuries, the news website Les Nouvelles Caledoniennes reported on Monday.

The man was holidaying in New Caledonia and was attacked while swimming near a pontoon offshore from Chateau Royal Beach in the island's capital Noumea.

Paramedic Vincent Ouradou told TV channel Nouvelle Caledonie 1ere that the man was bitten three times on his right leg and both arms, and rescuers spent about 40 minutes trying to save him.

New Caledonia's Southern Province president Sonia Backes told the channel her thoughts were with the man's family and those who witnessed the incident.

"There were young children who were shocked by what they saw," she said.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs said it was providing consular assistance to the family.

"DFAT offers its condolences to the family, who has requested privacy at this difficult time," a department spokesman said.

Chateau Royal and other nearby beaches have been closed.