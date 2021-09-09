Baby among Covid dead in Fiji

Health checks being carried out in Fiji earlier this year in an effort to combat Covid-19 Photo: Facebook / Fiji government

A four-month-old has died from Covid-19 in Fiji, health authorities announced last night.

The government also confirmed 240 new cases for the 24 hours to 8am Wednesday. That compared with 160 cases and five deaths announced on Tuesday.

The child was among three deaths reported in the last 24 hours, and all of the victims were from the central division.

Health Secretary James Fong said the infant presented to a health centre in mild respiratory distress on 1 September.

"He was medically assessed and stabilised by the attending medical officer and then transferred to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva for specialist care on the same day," Fong said.

"As per protocol upon admission, he was tested for Covid-19 and returned a positive result.

"His mother reported that he had a cough and was noted to be irritable two days before presentation at the health centre.

"He had developed a fever on the night before his presentation (31/08/2021).

"Sadly, he died five days after admission to hospital. He was not vaccinated as he was not in the current target population of people 18 years and over who are eligible to receive the vaccine."

Fong said the other two deaths were a 66-year-old man who died at home and a 76-year-old man who presented to the Vunidawa Hospital in Naitasiri on 30 August with severe respiratory distress. He died on the same day.

Eight other people who tested positive to Covid-19 had also died in Wednesday's update. But Fong said their deaths were classified as non-Covid-19 related by their doctors.

"The doctors have determined that these deaths were caused by a serious pre-existing medical condition and not Covid-19," Fong said.

"Please note that due to the time required by clinical teams to investigate, classify and report deaths, a four-day interval is given to calculate the seven-day rolling average of deaths, based on the date of death. This is to help ensure the data collected is complete before the average is reported.

"Therefore, as of September 3, the national seven-day rolling average of Covid deaths per day is four - three in the west and one in the central division.

"We have recorded 353 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted the virus; these are not classified as Covid-19 deaths."

About 10 young people have died of Covid-19 since April, including a six-month-old boy and an 11-year-old girl.