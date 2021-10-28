Baldwin hires law firm for shooting probe

Alec Baldwin had been told the gun wasn't loaded, according to court documents. Photo: Getty Images

US actor Alec Baldwin and other producers of the film Rust have hired a law firm to investigate Baldwin's accidental fatal shooting last week of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Director Joel Souza was injured when the revolver that Baldwin was using during rehearsal discharged. The 63-year-old actor had been told the gun was not loaded, according to court documents.

Investigators have spoken with the person in charge of weapons on set, known as an armorer, and are conducting additional interviews with potential witnesses, Juan Rios, spokesman for the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department, said earlier this week.

One of the central mysteries remains what kind of projectile was fired from the gun and how it got there. Investigators hope a forensic analysis of ballistic evidence will shed light on those questions, he said.

"This is a complicated case."

Baldwin, Souza and others have also been interviewed but no charges have been brought.

Before the incident, camera operators had walked off the set to protest working conditions, according to a sheriff's department affidavit. The probe into the shooting is examining information beyond just what happened that day, Rios said.

In a letter sent to cast and crew on Tuesday night and seen by Reuters, the Rust production team said law firm Jenner & Block "will have full discretion about who to interview and any conclusions they draw."

The investigation will be led by attorney Brandon Fox, the managing partner of Jenner's Los Angeles office, according to the letter.

The production team also said it is cooperating with authorities investigating the shooting that occurred on Thursday last week at a filming location in New Mexico. Rust is a Western set in the 1880s.

Jenner was brought in to investigate by Rust Movie Productions LLC, which includes producers Baldwin, Ryan Donnell Smith, Nathan Klingher, Ryan Winterstern, Matt DelPiano and Anjul Nigam, a spokesperson for the production team said.

The law firm will observe interviews between crew members and the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the federal agency responsible for workplace safety, the letter said.

The letter noted that it is standard practice for the agency to investigate workplace deaths.

"We know that reliving this tragedy will be hard, but your participation is important for all of us to be able to fully understand what happened, and we encourage you to share your perspective," the production team letter said.

The letter said that it is typical when investigations are under way to ask witnesses to preserve any related information "such as emails, texts, drives, paper documents or other physical items."

"If you have any question about whether something should be preserved, please err on the side of preservation," it said.

Jenner is known for conducting high-profile investigations. On Tuesday, it wrapped up an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct that were levelled at a former coach for the Chicago Blackhawks National Hockey League team.

The firm has also overseen monitorships into Credit Suisse AG, Deutsche Bank and the United Auto Workers union.

Fox is a former federal prosecutor who helped oversee the U.S. government's $US3 billion ($NZ4.1 billion) settlement with Wells Fargo last year to resolve criminal and civil probes into fraudulent sales practices.

He also led a corruption and civil rights investigation into the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that resulted in several convictions.