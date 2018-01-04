Bannon blasted after 'treasonous' comments

Donald Trump (left) says Stephen Bannon had little to do with his presidential victory in 2016. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump has blasted former White House adviser Steve Bannon as having "lost his mind" in the fallout over damaging comments Bannon made about Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., in excerpts of a new book.

Trump, who had continued to speak privately with Bannon in the months after firing him as the White House chief strategist in August last year, essentially cut ties with Bannon in a blistering statement issued after Bannon's comments about Don Jr came to light.

"Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind," Trump said on Wednesday.

Trump said Bannon had little to do with his presidential victory in 2016 but was to blame for the loss of a Republican-held US Senate seat in Alabama in December when accused child molester Roy Moore, who both Bannon and Trump had backed, lost to Democrat Doug Jones.

"Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn't as easy as I make it look. Steve had very little to do with our historic victory, which was delivered by the forgotten men and women of this country. Yet Steve had everything to do with the loss of a Senate seat in Alabama held for more than thirty years by Republicans," Trump said.

"Steve pretends to be at war with the media, which he calls the opposition party, yet he spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was. It is the only thing he does well," Trump added.

Stephen Bannon attends a meeting as White House Chief Strategist in February 2017. Photo: Reuters

Bannon expressed derision and astonishment over the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower in New York in which a Russian lawyer was said to be offering damaging information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, according to the book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff.

In the book, Bannon called the meeting that his son arranged and that Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and then-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, also attended "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."

Bannon also was quoted as saying he was sure Trump Jr would have taken the Russians who took part in the meeting to meet his father in Trump Tower.

The explosive comments from a former close aide and far-right architect of Trump's November 2016 election victory roiled the White House and the Republican president, who famously values loyalty in associates and employees.

"The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor - with no lawyers. They didn't have any lawyers," Bannon said in the book in excerpts seen by Reuters.

"Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit, and I happen to think it's all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately."

When an intermediary proposed the meeting, saying the Russians were offering damaging information about Clinton, Trump Jr responded in an email, "I love it."

Bannon was incredulous about the meeting shortly after it was revealed, according to the book, concluding sarcastically, "That's the brain trust they had."

Donald Trump with wife Melania on the day of his inauguration as president. Photo: Getty Images

EXCERPTS FROM BOOK

Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House is due to be released in the US next week.

• 2016 CAMPAIGN: LOSING IS WINNING

"As the campaign came to an end, Trump himself was sanguine. His ultimate goal, after all, had never been to win. ... 'This is bigger than I ever dreamed of,' he told (former Fox News chief Roger) Ailes a week before the election. 'I don’t think about losing, because it isn’t losing. We’ve totally won.'"

"Once he lost, Trump would be both insanely famous and a martyr to Crooked Hillary. His daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared would be international celebrities. Steve Bannon would become the de facto head of the tea-party movement. Kellyanne Conway would be a cable-news star. Melania Trump, who had been assured by her husband that he wouldn’t become president, could return to inconspicuously lunching. Losing would work out for everybody. Losing was winning."

After Melania Trump was inconsolable that the New York Post obtained outtakes from a nude photo shoot done early in her modeling carer, Trump told her they would sue. "But he was unaccustomedly contrite, too. Just a little longer, he told her. It would all be over in November. He offered his wife a solemn guarantee: there was simply no way he would win."

• ELECTION DAY

"Shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Night, when the unexpected trend - Trump might actually win - seemed confirmed, Don Jr. told a friend that his father, or DJT, as he calls him, looked as if he had seen a ghost. Melania was in tears - and not of joy."

"(Kellyanne) Conway, the campaign’s manager, was in a remarkably buoyant mood, considering she was about to experience a resounding, if not cataclysmic, defeat. ... Now she briefed some of the television producers and anchors whom she had been carefully courting since joining the Trump campaign — and with whom she had been actively interviewing in the last few weeks, hoping to land a permanent on-air job after the election.

• AFTER THE VICTORY

"Balancing risk against reward, both Jared (Kushner) and Ivanka decided to accept roles in the West Wing over the advice of almost everyone they knew. It was a joint decision by the couple, and, in some sense, a joint job. Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she'd be the one to run for president. The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump."

• BANNON ON JUNE 2016 TRUMP TOWER RUSSIA MEETING

"The chance that Don Jr did not walk these jumos up to this father's office on the twenty-sixth floor is zero."

