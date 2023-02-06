Beyonce breaks all-time Grammy wins record

American pop superstar Beyonce has broken the record for most career wins at the Grammy awards, but lost again in the prestigious album of the year category to British singer Harry Styles.

Beyonce picked up four Grammys on Sunday, including best dance/electronic album, bringing her career total to 32.

That surpassed the 31 trophies collected by late classical conductor Georg Solti.

Despite her success over the years, the 41-year-old Beyonce had never claimed the best album trophy.

Harry Styles took home that honour on Sunday for Harry's House.

"I've been so inspired by every artist in this category," a surprised Styles (29) said as he accepted the award.

"This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life."

Earlier, he took to the stage to perform his single As It Was, decked head to toe in silver fringe.

Styles triumphed over a formidable, wide-ranging field that included Beyonce, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, singer and flutist Lizzo, fellow Briton Adele and disco-era Swedish hitmaker ABBA.

Lizzo's About Damn Time won record of the year, and Bonnie Raitt's Just Like That earned song of the year.

American jazz singer Samara Joy was named best new artist, while Adele won the award for best pop solo performance for Easy On Me.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny opened the show with a rousing Spanish-language medley surrounded by dozens of dancers.

He took home the award for best música urbana album for Un Verano Sin Ti.

"I want to dedicate this award to Puerto Rico, the cradle of reggaeton," he said in a mix of English and Spanish.

For best rap album, Kendrick Lamar triumphed with Mr Morale & the Big Steppers.

Honourees were chosen by roughly 11,000 members of the Recording Academy, which has faced complaints that it has not given black talent proper recognition. The organisation has worked to diversity its membership in recent years.

Taylor Swift's 10-minute version of her 2012 song All Too Well won best music video. Her latest album, Midnights, was released after this year's eligibility window, which ran from October 2021 through September 2022.

Like other awards shows, the Grammys have seen their television audience decline in recent years. Last year's ceremony drew roughly 9 million viewers, the second-smallest on record.

Main awards:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Harry's House - Harry Styles

RECORD OF THE YEAR

About Damn Time - Lizzo

SONG OF THE YEAR

Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Samara Joy

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Unholy - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Harry's House - Harry Styles

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile

BEST R&B SONG

Cuff it - Beyonce

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson

Viola Davis with her Grammy for "Finding Me". Photo: Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Viola Davis joins elite group

Actor Viola Davis won a Grammy for her audio recording of her memoir Finding Me, granting her entry into the elite ranks of EGOT winners with an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.

Davis is the third black woman to earn this title, and the 18th person in history, and was thrilled to celebrate the moment on stage.

The 57-year-old actor proudly said, "I got EGOT!" as she won a Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording.

Davis has a 2015 Emmy for TV series How To Get Away with Murder, won an Academy Award for best supporting actress in 2017 for her role in 2016's Fences and has two Tony awards for Fences and King Hedley II.

"Oh my God," she said on Sunday as she accepted her Grammy. "I wrote this book to honour the six-year-old Viola, to honour her, to honour her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything."

Davis was the only female nominee in her category this year alongside big names Lin-Manuel Miranda, Questlove, Mel Brooks and Jamie Foxx.

Other EGOT winners include Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn and Whoopi Goldberg.