Biden can formally begin transition to White House

US President-elect Joe Biden. Photo: Reuters

US President-elect Joe Biden has been formally given the go-ahead by a federal agency to begin his transition to the White House, shortly after the battleground state of Michigan certified him as the winner there.

With the rapid-fire developments, Republican President Donald Trump's already languishing efforts to overturn his November 3 election defeat appeared to be coming to a close.

The US General Services Administration, an independent agency, on Monday informed Biden, a Democrat, that his transition - leading up to January's inauguration - could officially begin.

In a tweet, Trump wrote that GSA Administrator Emily Murphy and her team should "do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same."

However, Murphy said the decision allowing the start of the transition was "solely mine", despite Trump's tweet.

"I want you to hear directly from me: I was never pressured with regard to the substance or timing of my decision. The decision was solely mine," she said in a letter.

"I was not directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official - including those who work at the White House or GSA - to delay this determination or to speed it up."

The move by the GSA means Biden's team will now have federal funds and an official office to conduct his transition over the next two months.

It also paves the way for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to receive regular national security briefings that Trump also gets.

A statement by the Biden transition said meetings would begin with federal officials on Washington's response to the coronavirus pandemic, along with discussions of national security issues.

Lawmakers and business executives put pressure on the little-known federal agency to recognise the election results and free up millions of dollars in federal funds, office space and briefings for Biden's team.

The GSA had said Murphy, who was appointed to her job by Trump in 2017, would "ascertain" or formally approve, the transition when the winner was clear.

"Contrary to media reports and insinuations, my decision was not made out of fear or favouritism," Murphy said.

Trump has repeatedly falsely claimed he won the race and has spent weeks offering baseless claims of widespread voter fraud that have repeatedly failed to gain traction in the courts.

The Presidential Transition Act of 1963 provides no firm deadline for the GSA to act, but the agency has historically acted once media organisations call a winner, which happened on November 7.

Biden is due to take office on January 20 after having won the election with enough state-by-state electoral votes to secure the Electoral College win. The Democrat leads in the national popular vote by more than 6 million.

Trump's fellow Republicans have slowly broken from the president in recent days to urge the transition process to start.