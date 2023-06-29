Biden using machine for sleep apnoea

Public opinion polling shows a majority of Americans have concerns about Joe Biden's age as the 80-year-old seeks a second term as President. Photo: Reuters

United States President Joe Biden has begun using a continuous positive airway pressure machine, or CPAP, to address a long-standing problem with sleep apnoea, White House officials say.

"Since 2008, the president has disclosed his history with sleep apnoea in thorough medical reports. He used a CPAP machine last night, which is common for people with that history," White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said on Wednesday.

Another White House official said Biden had begun using the CPAP machine in recent weeks to improve his sleep quality.

He was seen by reporters on Wednesday with marks on his face indicating he had been wearing some type of wide strap. Many CPAP users wear a mask held on by a strap.

Bloomberg News first reported Biden's use of the machine.

Sleep apnoea is a common sleep disorder characterised by brief interruptions of breathing during sleep.

Untreated, it can cause forgetfulness, fatigue and sleepiness, and can ultimately lead to cardiovascular disease because of the significant strain it can put on the heart, studies have shown.

At 80, Biden is the oldest person to serve as US President, and both his age and health have been a focus of voters as he seeks a second, four-year term in the 2024 election.

Age is one of several factors that increase the risk of developing sleep apnoea.

Public opinion polling shows that a majority of Americans have concerns about Biden's age.

In February this year, his doctor declared him healthy and "fit for duty" after a physical examination.

The doctor's report on Biden's physical did not mention sleep apnoea but said the President has dealt with "sinus congestion for most of his life," and that "sinus symptoms have improved after several sinus and nasal passage surgeries."

In 2008, Politico mentioned Biden's "reoccurring problem of sleep apnoea " in a report on 49 pages of medical history released when he was Barack Obama's vice-presidential running mate.