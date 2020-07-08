Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Big 'bird strike' bash on passenger plane

    1. News
    2. World

    How big was the bird? Photo: Supplied via NZH
    How big was the bird? Photo: Supplied via NZH
    A US passenger jet has been forced to divert and land after it reported a problem with its navigation equipment following a bird strike, with photos revealing the horrifying scale of the damage.

    The Delta Airlines A319 was carrying 43 passengers between Palm Beach, Florida, and New York's LaGuardia airport on Monday night (US time) when the navigation issue forced it to land a JFK airport instead.

    When the plane landed, the scale of the damage became clear with photos showing a massive indentation on the plane's nose cone.

    Damage from intense hail was initially suspected as the cause of the damage.

    Delta later announced that the damage was caused when the plane hit a bird.

    "Delta flight 1076 operating from West Palm Beach to New York-LaGuardia diverted to New York-JFK after encountering a bird," Delta said in a statement.

    "The flight landed safely and without incident, and maintenance is evaluating the aircraft."

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-hybrid.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter