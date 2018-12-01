Big quakes rock Alaska

A stranded vehicle lies on a collapsed roadway near the airport in Anchorage. Photo: Reuters

Back-to-back earthquakes measuring 7.0 and 5.8 have rocked buildings and buckled roads in Anchorage, Alaska.

There's been damage to buildings and infrastructure but no immediate reports of serious injuries or deaths.

Officials have cancelled a tsunami warning for coastal areas of southern Alaska following the tremors on Friday.

National Tsunami Warning Center senior technician Michael Burgy said the tsunami warning was automatically generated, Officials monitored gauges to see if any underwater landslides would generate tsunami waves.

Because there were none, the warning was cancelled.

Police had told residents of the island community of Kodiak to head to higher ground.

The quakes rocked buildings and buckled roads Friday morning in Anchorage, prompting people to run from their offices or take cover under desks and triggering a warning to residents in Kodiak to flee to higher ground for fear of a tsunami.

The White House says President Donald Trump has been briefed about the quakes. Trump is in Argentina at the Group of 20 summit.

The US Geological Survey said the first and more powerful quake was centred about 12km north of Anchorage, Alaska's largest city.

Cracks could be seen in a two-story downtown Anchorage building. It was unclear whether there were injuries.

Photographs posted to social media sites showed damage that included collapsed ceiling tiles at an Anchorage high school and buckled roads.

One image showed a car stranded on an island of pavement, surrounded by cavernous cracks where the earthquake split the road.