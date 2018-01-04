Thursday, 4 January 2018

Border hotline with Sth Korea reopened

    1. News
    2. World

    A South Korean government official checks the direct communications hotline. Photo: Reuters
    A South Korean government official checks the direct communications hotline. Photo: Reuters
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has given an order to open a long-closed border hotline with South Korea for talks, an unidentified North Korean official announced in a televised statement.

    The talks pn Wednesday would aim to establish formal dialogue about sending a North Korean delegation to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, the official said.

    The statement came a day after South Korea proposed high-level discussions with North Korea following Kim's earlier New Year's address, in which he said he was open to speaking with Seoul. 

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment