Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping

Selling vapes to under 18s is illegal in Britain. Photo: Getty Images

The British government says it will close a loophole that lets retailers give free samples of vapes to children in a clampdown on e-cigarettes, whose colourful designs and fruity flavours make them stand out on store shelves.

"I am deeply concerned about the sharp rise in kids vaping and shocked by reports of illicit vapes containing lead getting into the hands of school children," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in the statement released by the health department, referring to a BBC report last week.

"The marketing and the illegal sales of vapes to children is completely unacceptable."

The statement cited a 2023 survey by public health charity Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) of 11-17 year olds in which 2 out of 5 young people said they smoke vapes just to try it, while 1 in 5 said they do it due to peer pressure.

"We should continue to encourage smokers to swap to vaping as the lesser risk, whilst preventing the marketing and sale of vapes to children," England's Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said in the statement.

The government said it would also review the rules on issuing fines to shops selling vapes to under 18s to allow local authorities to issue on-the-spot fines and fixed penalty notices more easily.

The issue is not unique to Britain, where selling vapes to under 18s is illegal.

An estimated 2.55 million US middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes during the early part of 2022 in a survey - a level health officials said was "concerning."

In early May, Australia banned recreational vaping and tightened other aspects of e-cigarette laws in the biggest crackdown on the tobacco industry in more than a decade to try to stop an alarming rise in teenage vaping.

The government aims to ban all disposable vapes, which often comes in fruity flavours, ban the import of non-prescription vapes and limit nicotine levels, aiming for the sale of vapes to be confined to helping smokers quit.

New Zealand's Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said the government was not currently looking at following Australia’s lead in banning all vaping products for recreational use, stating they need to remain “readily available” as regulations on tobacco ramp up. New Zealand is banning cigarette sales for future generations.

The government will also make it easier for people to get a prescription for using vapes to help quit smoking. Verrall said vaping was an important tool to support people to quit smoking, particularly for the newly smoke-free, but the balance needed to be right in making sure young people did not take it up.

- additional reporting ODT Online