British PM set to scrap NHS England

Prime Minister Keir Starmer says he will scrap a body overseeing the state-funded health system in England in a bid to save hundreds of millions of pounds and cut waiting lists and bureaucracy.

Starmer was elected in July on a promise to grow the economy and rebuild public services, including the increasingly costly National Health Service, which an independent report said in September was in a critical condition.

The impact of the Covid pandemic, an ageing population and a series of strikes have left patients waiting months and sometimes years for procedures, dragging on the economy.

In Britain, there are 2.8 million people who are economically inactive due to long-term sickness, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Starmer said on Thursday that getting rid of NHS England would remove an unnecessary layer of red tape and mean more financial resources for frontline care in hospitals.

"I can't, in all honesty, explain to the British people why they should spend their money on two layers of bureaucracy," Starmer said in a speech in the northern English city of Hull. He said the change would mean money for more staff and lower waiting times.

The British government runs the health service in England through its health ministry - the Department of Health and Social Care. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland look after their own health systems.

NHS England was established in 2012 by a Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government as a separate "arms-length" body to helps decide spending priorities, oversee the service in England and negotiate contracts.

Health minister Wes Streeting said on Thursday it had resulted in duplication and too much focus on compliance rather than value for money.

Reform would be "difficult" but would deliver savings of hundreds of millions of pounds a year, he said.

Speaking to Times Radio, Streeting said the reform would halve the combined workforce of around 19,000 at NHS England and the health department.

The NHS as a whole has more than 1 million staff.

"If people are working in NHS England today, it doesn't mean inevitably their job's going and they won't be working in the new organisation," he said.

"I'm trying to build a new team, a new organisation, new culture, new way of working. It can't be just about shuffling the deck chairs."