Britney's dad reportedly asks court to end conservatorship

Jamie Spears (left) has been the overseer of Britney Spears' $84 million estate for 13 years. Photo: NZ Herald

Jamie Spears, the father of Britney Spears, has reportedly petitioned a Los Angeles court to end the US pop singer's 13-year conservatorship.

Britney Spears had told the court in June this year that the arrangement that began in 2008 was abusive and humiliating.

The Baby One More Time singer had filed legal documents asking that her father be immediately removed as the overseer of her $US60 million ($NZ84 million) estate.

Jamie Spears, in a court filing in August, said he was willing to step down from the role. In a new document, he went further and asked the court to end the conservatorship entirely, according to media outlets including NBC News and CNN on Tuesday.

Britney Spears "is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required," Jamie Spears said in a new filing cited by media outlets. Her circumstances have changed "to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist," he added.

Representatives for Jamie Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Britney Spears remains under the care of professional Jodi Montgomery, who manages her medical and personal affairs. The nature of the singer's mental health issues have never been publicly revealed.

The 39-year-old She has received support from the #FreeBritney fan campaign that has rallied for her release form the legal arrangement.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny has scheduled the next hearing in the case for September 29.