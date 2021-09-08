Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Britney's dad reportedly asks court to end conservatorship

    1. News
    2. World

    Jamie Spears (left) has been the overseer of Britney Spears' $84 million estate for 13 years....
    Jamie Spears (left) has been the overseer of Britney Spears' $84 million estate for 13 years. Photo: NZ Herald

    Jamie Spears, the father of Britney Spears, has reportedly petitioned a Los Angeles court to end the US pop singer's 13-year conservatorship.

    Britney Spears had told the court in June this year that the arrangement that began in 2008 was abusive and humiliating.

    The Baby One More Time singer had filed legal documents asking that her father be immediately removed as the overseer of her $US60 million ($NZ84 million) estate.

    Jamie Spears, in a court filing in August, said he was willing to step down from the role. In a new document, he went further and asked the court to end the conservatorship entirely, according to media outlets including NBC News and CNN on Tuesday.

    Britney Spears "is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required," Jamie Spears said in a new filing cited by media outlets. Her circumstances have changed "to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist," he added.

    Representatives for Jamie Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Britney Spears remains under the care of professional Jodi Montgomery, who manages her medical and personal affairs. The nature of the singer's mental health issues have never been publicly revealed.

    The 39-year-old She has received support from the #FreeBritney fan campaign that has rallied for her release form the legal arrangement.

    Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny has scheduled the next hearing in the case for September 29. 

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter