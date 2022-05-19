'Bulldozer' Morrison bowls over boy

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has joked a local football team could use him as a "bulldozer" for their new grandstand after knocking over a child during a mock match.

Morrison lost his footing and caught an under eights' player on his way down.

The boy got up and exchanged a high-five with him.

Addressing the Devonport club's parents and children, Mr Morrison took the incident in his stride.

"I look forward to coming back on another occasion. I think that when that grandstand comes down, I hear it might need a bit of a bulldozer to knock it down, so I might be able to help with that," he told the room.

Mr Morrison attended the club after local Braddon MP Gavin Pearce announced upgrades to the ground's facilities if the coalition government is re-elected.

Last week, Morrison said he had been a "bit of bulldozer" as his unpopularity became an election issue.

Opinion polls show Morrison's conservative coalition trailing the Labor opposition ahead of the general election on Saturday, though the margin has narrowed this week.

- AAP and Reuters