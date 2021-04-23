Friday, 23 April 2021

Canada temporarily bars flights from India, Pakistan

    1. News
    2. World

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: Reuters
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: Reuters
    Canada's government will temporarily bar passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days as part of stricter measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

    The centre-left Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acted after prominent right-leaning politicians complained that Ottawa had not done enough to combat a third wave of infections ripping through Canada.

    The ban, which takes effect at 11.30pm on Thursday (local time), does not affect cargo flights.

    India on Thursday recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 Covid-19 infections amid fears about the ability of crumbling health services to cope.

    Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu said that while Indian citizens accounted for 20% of all international arrivals, they represented over 50% of the positive tests conducted by Canadian airport officials.

    "By eliminating direct travel from these countries, public health experts will have the time to evaluate the ongoing epidemiology of that region and to reassess the situation," she told a news conference.

    The conservative premiers of Ontario and Quebec - the most populous of Canada's 10 provinces - wrote to Trudeau earlier on Thursday urging him to crack down on international travel.

    Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said Canada would not hesitate to bar flights from other nations if needed.

    Britain said earlier that India would be added to its "red-list" of locations from which most travel is banned due to a high number of Covid-19 cases.

    On April 8, New Zealand temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, for about two weeks following a high number of positive cases arriving from the South Asian country. It's the first time that New Zealand has extended any bar on entry to its own citizens and residents.

    In addition, France is imposing a 10-day quarantine for travellers from Brazil, Chile, Argentina, South Africa and India, while the United Arab Emirates has suspended all flights from India.

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter