Car ploughs into German Christmas market

Emergency services at the Christmas market in Magdeburg. Photo: Getty Images

A driver killed at least two people after ramming into a large crowd of revellers at a German Christmas market in Magdeburg, local officials say.

At least 60 people were injured on Friday night, said Reiner Haseloff, premier of the state of Saxony-Anhalt, where Magdeburg is the capital.

One of the dead was a young child, he added.

Police have arrested the suspected attacker, who Haseloff described as a doctor from Saudi Arabia, acting alone.

"It's a terrible tragedy. It is a catastrophe for the city of Magdeburg, for the state and for Germany in general."

Police declined to give casualty numbers, confirming only a large-scale operation at the market, where people had gathered to celebrate in the days leading up to the Christmas holidays.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said reports indicated something bad had happened.

"My thoughts are with the victims and their families," he wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Armed police guard the scene on Friday night. Photo: Reuters

A video posted on social media from a position above the market shows a car driving at speed through a crowd walking between two rows of market stalls.

People can be seen knocked to the ground and running away. Reuters was able to verify the location, with the trees, outline and design of the buildings matching file and satellite imagery of the area.

"I estimate there are at least 20 ambulances here, a lot of firefighters, and I can see the police helicopter circling in the sky," a reporter from local broadcaster MDR said during a live broadcast, adding that there were many armed police on site.

Late last month, German interior minister Nancy Faeser advised people to be vigilant at Christmas markets.

Eight years ago, a truck driven by Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, crashed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring dozens of others.