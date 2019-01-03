Catholic groups yet to join redress scheme

Photo: ODT files

More than 100 Catholic institutions in Australia are yet to sign up to the national redress scheme for people who experienced child sexual abuse in institutions.

Paul Fletcher. Photo: Liberal Party

Minister for Families and Social Services Paul Fletcher has this week applauded nine Catholic institutions for joining the scheme - six more Catholic dioceses represented by Australian Catholic Redress Limited and three Catholic Religious Orders.

"I repeat my call for non-government institutions to move as quickly as possible to join scheme," Mr Fletcher said.

"It is time for them to turn their words into action. Our prime concern is the well-being of survivors who are waiting, some of them ageing or unwell."

Western Australia has also joined the national redress scheme, leaving South Australia as the last remaining state or territory to sign up.

Mr Fletcher expects SA to join next month.

The minister says institutions in WA will now be able to commit to the scheme, urging them to finalise arrangements so they can take part as soon as possible.

"I thank the WA government for prioritising the legislation," Mr Fletcher said today.

The federal government last month announced that 27 of the 35 Catholic dioceses and archdioceses and one religious order had joined the redress scheme.

Ten Anglican organisations have also joined.

The scheme can offer counselling, a direct response from responsible institutions and a redress payment.

The national redress scheme opened on July 1 last year, but many survivors have been waiting for institutions to join before they could lodge their claims.