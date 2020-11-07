People react as media announce that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Los Angeles. Photo: Reuters

Joe Biden's supporters banged pots, honked their car horns and set off fireworks across US cities on Saturday after the Democratic presidential nominee won the White House in a narrow victory over Republican President Donald Trump.

Minutes after major television networks declared Biden the winner following four nail-biting days since Tuesday's election, hundreds of people, most of them wearing face masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19, streamed to the White House to celebrate outside a security fence as the sound of booming fireworks was heard in the distance.

"I was on the bus and I jumped off the bus to come right down here to the White House," said Donna Thomas, a resident of Washington. "It is something to celebrate. We have been waiting so long."

Streets were closed to traffic as Biden supporters marched with an assortment of LGBTQ, Black Lives Matter and American flags. Some carried a giant balloon of Trump in the shape of a rat.

In nearby Dupont Circle, several hundred people formed a parade, playing music, singing and dancing and marched towards the White House to the sound of honking horns and clanging cowbells.

In Washington's Petworth neighbourhood, Kool & the Gang's "Celebration" and Curtis Mayfield's "Move on Up" could be heard playing loudly as neighbors hooted and cars sounded their horns.

People celebrate media announcing that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Minneapolis. Photo: Reuters

'WORTH EVERY MINUTE'

Loud cheers erupted in the halls of the hotel where Biden aides are staying in Delaware. "Worth every minute (of the wait)", a Biden aide said. Campaign staff exchanged elbow bumps and air hugs in the hotel lobby.

The sun was shining in Philadelphia, where Biden's 80.8% to 18.3% margin over Trump tipped the election in the Democrat's favour.

Enjoying the unseasonably warm weather, Biden supporters cheered, danced and hugged on the streets. Sisters Nyla, 11, and Jada Carter, 23, chanted "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" at Trump supporters gathered across the street.

In New Orleans, Dana Clark, an African-American woman who stood in line for more than eight hours to cast her vote for Biden, all the while holding her 18-month-old son, Mason, in her arms, said she was overjoyed.

"I'm at my older son's soccer game right now, and I just started running all around the field when I saw the news," Clark said.

In Atlanta, shouts, cheers and fireworks rang out in the Democratic stronghold of East Atlanta Village as word spread that Biden was named the winner.

Atlanta nurse and life-long Democrat Emily Dietl, 36, said she felt relieved, but was curious to see how Trump would respond.

"He won't be gracious, I'll tell you that," Dietl said.

Trump, who has made repeated claims of electoral fraud without providing evidence, immediately accused Biden of "rushing to falsely pose as the winner."

"This election is far from over," Trump said in a statement.

Some of Trump's supporters were not ready to stand down either.

In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the state that put Biden over the 270 Electoral College votes he needed for victory, about 100 pro-Trump "Stop the Steal" protesters demonstrated in front of the State Capitol building, facing off against about the same number of Biden supporters.

Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing on Saturday, waving Trump-Pence flags to shouts of "This is not over" and "We will be here forever."

At the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, tensions were running high as supporters of the Republican president, some carrying firearms, showed up by the hundreds, chanting "Trump won" and "We will win in court." They blamed the media for declaring Biden the winner. "The media is part of the coup!" one protester shouted.

Politicians and celebrities congratulate Biden

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

"I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden. I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President."

"I know he’ll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote. So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support. The election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided."

FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER

"Rosalynn joins me in congratulating our friends President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We are proud of their well-run campaign and look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation."

2016 DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE AND FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY CLINTON

"The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris To be our next president and vice president. It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together."

DEMOCRATIC SPEAKER OF THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES NANCY PELOSI

"We kept the republic! Congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory for the soul of our country. Congratulations to Kamala Harris for making history. It’s a time to heal and a time to grow together. E Pluribus Unum."

REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR MITT ROMNEY

"Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead."

FORMER REPUBLICAN FLORIDA GOVERNOR JEB BUSH

"Congratulations to President-elect Biden. I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way."

SINGER AND ACTOR LADY GAGA

"@JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA."