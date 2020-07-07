Chaos as Aussie border set to close

Australia has reported just short of 8600 cases so far during the pandemic and 106 deaths. Photo: Getty Images

Australian officials are scrambling to implement a travel permit system before closing the busy border between its two most populous states to contain a coronavirus outbreak in the city of Melbourne.

The state line between New South Wales and Victoria, which is highly porous and stretches hundreds of kilometres, is scheduled to close at 11.59pm on Tuesday for the first time in 100 years.

The army has been called in to patrol the border's 55 roads - which are used daily by commuters, school children and road freight - as well as several river and wilderness crossings. Anyone caught crossing illegally will face a hefty fine or jail.

NSW officials were rushing to issue daily crossing permits for residents on both sides of the border, but said delays on the ground were likely.

"There will be queues, there will be frustration, there will be lots of questions but we're doing this to keep everybody safe," Berejiklian told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday.

Kevin Mack, the mayor of Albury, a border town on the NSW side, said with an estimated 50,000 car movements across the state line every day "it will be a nightmare for everyone."

The Department of Defence said 350 to 500 military personnel will be dispatched to support local police patrols. People who cross illegally will face a fine of $A11,000 ($NZ11,690) and six months' imprisonment.

The border closure was announced on Monday after a recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Melbourne, the Victorian capital, which prompted authorities to reinstate strict social-distancing orders in more than 30 suburbs and put nine public housing towers into complete lockdown.

The Melbourne outbreak is almost entirely responsible for a rise in the average number of daily cases nationally to 109 over the past week, compared with an average of just 9 cases daily over the first week of June.

Australia has reported just short of 8600 cases so far during the pandemic and 106 deaths, including two reported in Victoria on Monday.

The closure of the border is a blow to Australia's hopes of cushioning the fall as the country heads into its first recession in nearly three decades, thanks to social distancing restrictions that were imposed in March and have been largely lifted.

BORDER CHAOS

For businesses on the border, which last closed during the Spanish flu pandemic in 1919, it also poses an immediate logistics headache.

"About a quarter of my staff like me live in NSW, and cross that border every day to come to work," said Paul Armstrong, who runs a petrol station in Wodonga, a border town on the Victorian side. "I don't know if they are going to be able to get in."

The closure also comes during school holidays in both states, a peak travel time for many families.

Ray Bell, owner of the Twofold Bay Motor Inn in Eden, a coastal town on the NSW side of the border, said he received 37 cancellations overnight, including five guests who were forced to leave early to make it back home.

Meanwhile, Football Federation Australia will be forced to request exemptions to allow Melbourne's three A-League clubs into New South Wales after their plans to exit Victoria by plane on Monday night were scuppered by fog that closed the airport.

Housing tower residents 'feel let down'

Residents of Melbourne's nine locked down public housing towers say they feel let down by the lack of communication, food and supplies.

The Melbourne Public Tenants Association, on behalf of the 3000 residents in the Flemington and North Melbourne estates, say residents have been left in the dark since the state government's hard lockdown was enforced on Saturday.

In a letter addressed to the Acting Chief Medical Officer, the Department of Health and Human Services, Premier Daniel Andrews and Victoria Police, the association describes how residents were forced to wait 24 hours for food and other essentials like baby formula, nappies and medication.

When food arrived they said it was "at best, questionable pre-packaged meat-like food items that does not look suitable for human consumption".

"Furthermore, the delivery of the food was tossed to the floor on a single piece of paper in front of the residents' apartment doors in small portions of one food item per household," the letter read.

Residents say much of the government-provided food is out-of-date, insufficient or culturally inappropriate, such as pork being provided to Muslim families.

Volunteers and residents have also reported the State Emergency Service confiscated donations of food and supplies on Monday night.

A spokesman for State Emergency Services told AAP the deliveries had since been returned.

The experience has left residents feeling "shocked, confused, treated unfairly and unjustly, stigmatised, insulted, disgusted, degraded, frustrated, hurt, let down, defeated, hopeless, tiered (sic), depressed and alone".

Abdiraham Ibrahim, a father of five young children living in a Flemington tower said he was relying on his friends to deliver necessities such as milk and baby formula.

"We are doing the right thing, we are staying at home," he told AAP. "If the government are not providing what we need they shouldn't be stopping people from bringing it."

The residents are unable to leave their apartments for any reason for at least five days, as part of efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The detention could be scaled up to 14 days as authorities work to get everyone tested.

"It doesn't look like we are going to be getting out soon, the order says 14 days and I think that's how long we will be here," Mr Ibrahim said.

"The only time we were not inside was when we got tested, we're a bit worried to go outside with everything that is happening."

About 500 police have been tasked with guarding the estate entrances and corridors. They are receiving assistance from Fire Rescue Victoria and the SES.

