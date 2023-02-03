Child dead, another hurt after hit by train

Police secure the area near the scene of a train crash in Recklinghausen. Photo: Reuters

A child has been killed and another seriously injured after they were hit by a train along a railway line in Germany, local authorities say.

Bild newspaper said the victims were dragged by a freight train for several hundred metres in the western town of Recklinghausen.

"It's horrible. Children and trains and at such a young age, it's just horrible what happened here and one can only hope the parents will have the strength to overcome this great misfortune," Herbert Reul, the interior minister in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, told journalists at the scene on Thursday.

"Why, how come, these are all questions that no one can yet answer and wouldn't solve anything," Reul said.

Police declined to give further details, but reports said about 35 firemen and rescue workers were sent to the accident site near a former freight yard.

Teams searched the track bed and used drones to look for the children, according to media.