Thursday, 16 December 2021

Child dies, others critical after bouncy castle blown into air

    1. News
    2. World

    One child has died and several have been left critically injured after they fell about 10 metres from a bouncy castle blown into the air in the Australian state of Tasmania.

    Police and emergency services were alerted to a serious incident at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport in the state's northwest about 10am on Thursday. 

    Tasmania Police said a "wind event" caused the bouncy castle to lift into the air.

    "Several children fell from a height of about 10 metres ... and are currently receiving medical treatment at the scene as well as in hospitals.

    "Sadly, one child has died and a number of others are critical.

    "Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those involved. No further details about the fatality can be released at this stage for privacy reasons."

    Several rescue helicopters are being used to transport the children, while police units and multiple ambulance crews were also at the scene.

    People have been told to avoid the area.

    The school announced on Facebook it was closing for the remainder of Thursday and asked parents to urgently collect their children.

    The school was holding a 'Big Day In' celebration to mark the end of the school year.

    Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein passed on his thoughts to the community.

    "My thoughts are obviously with... the parents of the children that have been injured and with the emergency services," he told reporters.

     

     

     

     

    AAP

     

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter