Thursday, 16 December 2021

Child dies, others critical after jumping castle incident

    One child has died and several are critically hurt after falling about 10 metres from a jumping castle that was blown into the air in northwest Tasmania.

    Police and emergency services were alerted to a serious incident at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport on Thursday morning.

    Tasmania Police have confirmed the death.

    Police earlier said a wind event caused the jumping castle to lift into the air.

    "Several children fell from a height of about 10 metres around 10am and are currently receiving medical treatment at the scene.

    "Some serious injuries have occurred."

    A rescue helicopter has been sent to the scene, while several police units and multiple ambulance crews are also attending.

    People have been told to avoid the area.

    The school announced on Facebook it was closing for the remainder of Thursday and asked parents to urgently collect their children.

    The school was holding a 'Big Day In' celebration to mark the end of the school year.

