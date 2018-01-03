Child shoots 5-yr-old in Queensland

A five-year-old boy is fighting for his life hospital after being shot by another child with a gun near the Queensland and New South Wales border in Australia.

It is believed the boy was shot with a rifle by the other child at a property on Granite Belt Dr at Cottonvale, near Stanthorpe, after 4pm yesterday.

Police described the incident as a "tragic accident", though investigations are continuing.

The boy was taken to Stanthorpe Hospital with a facial wound before being airlifted to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane where he remains in a critical but stable condition, a hospital spokesman said.

The children are related to each other.