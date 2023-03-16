China visas back in full

China said it will start re-issuing all categories of visas to foreigners from today, dropping the final cross-border control measure it imposed three years ago to guard against the spread of Covid-19.

The move, which comes after authorities last month declared victory over a recent surge in the virus, is expected to help rekindle a $US17 trillion ($NZ27 trillion) economy that suffered one of its slowest rates of growth in nearly 50 years last year.