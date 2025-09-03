China's Xi holds military parade in defiance of West

Chinese President Xi Jinping reviews troops during a military parade in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two. Photo: Reuters

China kicked off its largest-ever military parade on Wednesday, a show of its growing firepower and geopolitical clout as President Xi Jinping seeks to cast Beijing as the custodian of a post-US international order.

Flanked by Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, a smiling Xi strolled up a red carpet to take his seat for the lavish event at Tiananmen Square to mark 80 years since Japan's defeat at the end of World War Two.

More than 50,000 spectators packed into stands joined a vast choir singing patriotic songs as the dignitaries took their seats on the tribune overlooking the Square.

Wearing a suit in the style of those worn by former leader Mao Zedong, Xi earlier greeted the more than 20 leaders saying "Nice to meet you" and "Welcome to China" in English. Indonesia's president, facing widespread protests at home, made a surprise appearance.

The highly choreographed "Victory Day" spectacle comes as US President Donald Trump's "America First" stance and trade wars have strained Washington's long-standing alliances.

Asked on Tuesday whether he sees the parade as a challenge to the United States, Trump said he didn't and reiterated his "very good relationship" with Xi. "China needs us much more than we need them," he added.

A screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking during the parade. Photo: Reuters

The 70-minute showcase is set to feature aerial displays, marching troops as well as cutting-edge military equipment such as hypersonic missiles, unmanned drones and outfitted tanks. Xi will review the troops lined up in formation before delivering a keynote speech.

Major roads and schools have been closed in Beijing for the parade, the culmination of weeks of painstaking security preparations and midnight rehearsals.

VISION FOR NEW GLOBAL ORDER

Xi has cast World War Two as a major turning point in the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation", in which it overcame the humiliation of Japan's invasion to become an economic powerhouse.

He is expected to highlight China and Soviet Russia's triumph in defeating fascism and its role upholding the postwar international order during his speech at the ceremony.

Earlier this week, Xi unveiled his vision of a new global order at a regional security summit, calling for unity against "hegemonism and power politics", a thinly veiled swipe at the United States and Trump's sweeping tariffs aimed at both friend and foe.

Putin has already used the occasion to seal deeper energy deals with China, while the gathering offers Kim an opportunity to gain implicit support for his banned nuclear weapons.

Kim, debuting in his first major multilateral event, will become the first North Korean to attend a Chinese military parade in 66 years.

His daughter Ju Ae, whom South Korean intelligence consider his most likely successor, is making her international debut after years of being seen next to Kim at major domestic events.

Nothing has been left to chance for the milestone gathering.

Local governments nationwide have mobilised tens of thousands of volunteers and Communist Party members to monitor for any signs of potential unrest ahead of the parade, estimates based on online recruitment notices show.

"President Xi will use this opportunity to showcase how the military is clearly, unmistakably behind him," said Wen-Ti Sung, fellow at the Atlantic Council's Global China Hub.