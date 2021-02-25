Thursday, 25 February 2021

Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife thousands for housework

    1. News
    2. World

    Stock photo: Getty
    Stock photo: Getty
    A Chinese court has ordered a man to pay his former wife 50,000 yuan ($NZ10,400) as compensation for housework she did during their five-year marriage, state media report.

    Under a landmark civil code that seeks to better protect the rights of individuals, spouses can seek compensation from their partners in a divorce if they have shouldered more responsibilities - including housework.

    The woman, who did not work outside the home during the marriage, sought compensation for housework she had done after her husband filed for divorce at a district court in Beijing last year.

    The judge ruled in her favour, telling the man to pay 50,000 yuan for her labour, according to state television.

    He must also pay 2,000 yuan a month to support their child, with other assets such as property to be divided equally.

    The award of compensation for housework sparked debate on Chinese social media, many netizens saying the amount was too little.

    "A nanny's annual income is already in the tens of thousands of yuan," said a social media user. "This is too little."

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter