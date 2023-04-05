Clothing market ignites

PHOTO: REUTERS

Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a clothing market in Dhaka, Bangladesh, yesterday.

A massive fire raged through a shopping complex with 3000 shops, fire officials said.

There were no casualties reported so far in the fire, which began in the early hours of yesterday morning, but army personnel had been called in to help after flames spread rapidly in the cramped, crowded area of Bangabazar, home to the country’s famed cloth markets.