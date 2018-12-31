Concert-goer stashes drugs in BBQ chicken

As another music festival gets underway, event organisers in Australia have issued a warning following the death of a man from a suspected drug overdose on the NSW Central Coast over the weekend.

The 22-year-old Queenslander was taken to Gosford Hospital about 8pm on Saturday after attending the Lost Paradise Music Festival at Glenworth Valley.

He died a short time later.

A man and woman remain in hospital in a stable condition after ingesting an unknown substance and becoming sick at the festival which advertises itself as a drug-free event.

More than 180 people and 97 vehicles were searched during the festival's police drug dog operation and three people were charged with drug supply.

Drugs had been secreted in false compartments within Vegemite jars and inserted into the stuffing of a barbecued chicken, police said on Sunday.

The organisers of the annual Falls Festival, which takes place on Monday in four locations around the country including in Byron Bay, has issued a warning to attendees regarding a specific illicit substance.

They said in a Facebook post on Sunday that medics had alerted them to a "dangerous orange pill" currently in circulation across Australia.

As a result, they reminded revellers of the potentially fatal risks that come with drug use and encouraged them to seek immediate medical attention should they feel unwell or become concerned for their health.

The 22-year-old man's death comes after three others died from suspected overdoses at music festivals in NSW earlier this year.

The NSW government announced new licensing regulations to help combat the issue but they won't be in place until after summer.

The Berejiklian government also proposed laws whereby drug dealers could be jailed for up to 25 years if people who buy their drugs subsequently die.