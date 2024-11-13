The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence chief, as well as a Hamas leader, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza conflict.
President Vladimir Putin says the Ukraine war is escalating towards a global conflict after the US and Britain allowed Ukraine to hit Russia with their weapons, and warned the West that Moscow could strike back.
President-elect Donald Trump's Republican Party is set to control both houses of Congress when he takes office in January, enabling him to push an agenda of slashing taxes and shrinking the federal government.