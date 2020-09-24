Thursday, 24 September 2020

Countries to join search for Gulf Livestock 1 crew: report

    1. News
    2. World

    The Gulf Livestock 1 is seen at Fremantle Harbour in Western Australia last year. Photo: Brian W...
    The Gulf Livestock 1 is seen at Fremantle Harbour in Western Australia last year. Photo: Brian W Scott via MarineTraffic.com/Handout via REUTERS
    China, South Korea and Taiwan have agreed to assist with the search for the 40 missing crewmen who were aboard the vessel Gulf Livestock 1.

    CNN has reported all three countries have agreed to the Philippines' request for help.

    The vessel went missing in Japanese waters in the east China Sea on September 2 at the height of Typhoon Maysak. A second typhoon interrupted search efforts for several days.

    The search mission, which has been led by the Japanese Coastguard, has been pared back since 10 September.

    Three out of the 43 crew members have been found, although one died shortly after.

    One of the rescued men said the ship was hit by a wave and capsized.

    Two New Zealanders, two Australians and 36 Filipinos are still missing.

    A Ministry Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said it was usual practice for search and rescue agencies to work with their partners in other countries when conducting operations.

    The family of one of the missing New Zealanders, Scott Harris, said the announcement comes at a critical phase for those who may be alive at sea.

    "We are most hopeful for a positive outcome given the significant impact these essential additional resources will provide in our search and rescue efforts," the family said.

    The other missing New Zealander is Southland man Lochie Bellerby.

    In a statement at the time the search was called off, the Bellerby family told RNZ they understand the decision to scale back the search.

    The Gulf Livestock 1 left New Zealand on August 14 headed for China, with the journey expected to take 17 days. It was carrying almost 6000 cattle.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter