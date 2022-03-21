Covid case numbers soar in Samoa

Samoa. Photo: ODT

The number of Covid -19 cases in Samoa has climbed to 196.

This included 15 imported cases and 85 people who tested positive on Sunday.

There are 192 cases reported on Upolu, four cases reported on Savai'i but no cases reported on the islands of Manono or Apolima.

Eleven people are reported to be in isolation at Moto'otua Hospital.

The first case of community transmission was identified on Thursday and since then the Ministry of Health has carried 2,207 tests at six Covid-19 screening sites in addition to tests conducted in health facilities.

The screening site at the Red Cross headquarters at Tuanaimato in Apia has so far recorded 47% of the positive cases.

The prime minister has visited all district hospitals with members of Cabinet as Samoa deals with the rapid spread.

Fiame Naomi Mata'afa thanked staff urged them to reach out if they encounter any issues.

Fiame said the visit to hospitals at Lufilufi, Lalomanu, Poutasi, Sa'anapu, Faleolo and Leulumoega were to see first hand whether they are well prepared.

She said "the key word is access for the public" to local facilities so they avoid going to the national hospital in Apia "which is already congested."

Covid's spread in some other parts of the Pacific:

Kiribati

Kiribati recorded 19 new Covid-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive for the Omicron variant to 3,061.

The health ministry reports 2,510 people or 82 percent of those who were infected have fully recovered.

The Government has extended its curfew by another two weeks - ending on the first of April - to reduce the spread of community transmissions.

But it said the lockdown restrictions could be further increased "should the need arise", as authorities are anticipating a second wave of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, there have been 13 confirmed deaths due to coronavirus in Kiribati.

Cook Islands

The Cook Islands is now reporting 490 active cases of Covid-19, with 247 people having recovered.

While no one has been hospitalised to date, the Prime Minister Mark Brown said it's vital people realise how vulnerable the country's elderly population and the unvaccinated are.

Vanuatu

Vanuatu has confirmed 150 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of midday on 18 March.

There were 146 positive infections recorded on Efate Island and another four on Santo Island.

The health ministry said there are 649 active cases in the community, with two people hospitalised and needing medical treatment.