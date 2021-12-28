Covid positive Adelaide clubber charged

Photo: Getty Images

A teen who partied at an Adelaide nightclub despite knowing he had tested positive for Covid-19 has been arrested.

Police nabbed the 19-year-old Kensington Park man on Tuesday and charged him with failing to comply with emergency directions.

It's alleged the man stayed at a nightclub in the city after being told by SA Health that he had returned a positive Covid test result, and that he failed to quarantine.

Police denied the man bail. He was expected to appear in Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He faces up to two years behind bars or a $A20,000 ($NZ21,200) fine if convicted.

The Australian state is on high alert after recording 842 new cases on Monday, the state's highest single-day total, topping the previous record of 774 on Sunday.