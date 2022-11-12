Covid reinfection risks

The risk of death, hospitalisation and serious health issues from Covid-19 jumps significantly with reinfection compared with a first bout with the virus, regardless of vaccination status, a study published yesterday suggests.

Reinfected patients had a more than doubled risk of death and a more than tripled risk of hospitalisation compared with those infected with Covid just once. They also had elevated risks for problems with lungs, heart, blood, kidneys, diabetes, mental health, bones, muscles and neurological disorders, a report published in Nature Medicine said.